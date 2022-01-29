Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 6,448 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,914,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.00% of Synovus Financial worth $127,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,632 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,822,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE SNV opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

