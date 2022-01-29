Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,149,003 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.78% of PDC Energy worth $128,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PDC Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 412,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,152,000.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $59.36 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

