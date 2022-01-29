Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,362,943 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $98,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

