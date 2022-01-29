Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,360 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $93,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

