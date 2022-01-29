Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

MGIC stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

