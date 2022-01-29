Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of MGYR stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magyar Bancorp were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

