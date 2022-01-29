Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Down 46.2% in January

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJWL stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

