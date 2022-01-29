Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,384.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.