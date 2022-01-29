Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MNXXF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.