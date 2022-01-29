Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MNXXF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

