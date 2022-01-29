Mango Markets (MNGO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $664,536.00

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.20 or 0.06792019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,194.36 or 1.00076024 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003183 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars.

