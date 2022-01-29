ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

