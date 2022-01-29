MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0206 on Major Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and approximately $563,167.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.71 or 0.06802413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,583.76 or 0.99839527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006866 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

