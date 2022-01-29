Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after buying an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,302,000 after acquiring an additional 551,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRO opened at $19.84 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

