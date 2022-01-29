Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Lowered by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $75.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.