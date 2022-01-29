Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $71.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

