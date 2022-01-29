Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

