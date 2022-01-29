MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of MarineMax worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

