Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $358.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 288,390 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
