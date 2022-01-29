Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $358.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 288,390 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.