Maro Market Capitalization Achieves $55.70 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $55.70 million and approximately $513,394.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maro has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

