Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Up 144.1% in January

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,500 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the December 31st total of 156,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Marpai stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Marpai has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

In other Marpai news, Director Jane Cavalier bought 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,326.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,230 shares of company stock valued at $120,477.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

