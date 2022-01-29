Martkist (MARTK) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Martkist coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Martkist has a total market cap of $24,869.35 and approximately $2,765.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Martkist has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Martkist

Martkist is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist . Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here . Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org

Martkist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Martkist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Martkist using one of the exchanges listed above.

