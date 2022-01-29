Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Cut by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244,100 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

