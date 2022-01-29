Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 79.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 31.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 18.2% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $211.54 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $198.24 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $26,608,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

