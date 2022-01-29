Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,301.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $932,057.07 and $53,301.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.71 or 0.06786204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00066851 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 283.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

