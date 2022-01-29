Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.97. The company has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

