Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Matson has raised its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Matson has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NYSE MATX opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.97. Matson has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $99.19.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

