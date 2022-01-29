Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Matthews International has increased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. Matthews International has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matthews International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Matthews International by 66.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

