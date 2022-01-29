MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40,567.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $853,122.71 and $40,567.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,159.33 or 0.99994709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00076047 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00252778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00165264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00324597 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007375 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.