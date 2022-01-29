MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.63% of MaxLinear worth $99,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 521.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

