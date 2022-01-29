McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.90

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.90 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 7.60 ($0.10). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 7.74 ($0.10), with a volume of 4,541,311 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £21.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.