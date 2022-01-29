McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $83,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

