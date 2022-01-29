McDonald’s’ (MCD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.18.

MCD stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.22. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Amundi acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

