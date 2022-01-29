Mchain (MAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,639.80

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Mchain has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Mchain has a market capitalization of $21,639.80 and $23.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013816 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000088 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 80,129,025 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

