MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 228.3% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDMP opened at 0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.07. MDM Permian has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.94.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

