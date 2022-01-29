MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 228.3% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDMP opened at 0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.07. MDM Permian has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.94.
MDM Permian Company Profile
