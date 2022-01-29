Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 140.7% in January

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the December 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MDRR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 415,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.