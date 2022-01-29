Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Short Interest Update

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 913,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

