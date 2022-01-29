Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $103.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

