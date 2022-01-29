megaBONK Reaches Market Cap of $102,350.26 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $102,350.26 and approximately $1,699.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108393 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.