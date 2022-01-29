Melalie (MEL) Market Cap Hits $168,638.19

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Melalie has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Melalie has a market cap of $168,638.19 and $25,492.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melalie coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Melalie Profile

Melalie is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,158,156 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Melalie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

