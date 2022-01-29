MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Update

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 209.2% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MEKA stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEKA. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,100,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

