Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in January

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 707,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.6 days.

OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.05. 732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

MLSPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

