Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0314 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $938,453.76 and $23,596.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00253706 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

