MenaPay (MPAY) One Day Volume Tops $402.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $151,435.11 and approximately $402.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

