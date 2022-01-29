MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,387 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.60% of MercadoLibre worth $503,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

MELI opened at $1,048.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $957.60 and a 1-year high of $2,006.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,174.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,503.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

