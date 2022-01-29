Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 52.3% in January

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MCARY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 17,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Mercari has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

