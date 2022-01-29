Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

