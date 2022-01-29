MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $42.83 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

