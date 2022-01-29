Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post $5.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $3.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $23.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $23.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.81 to $29.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share.

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $100.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

