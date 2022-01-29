Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Short Interest Update

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MHGU stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.60. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

