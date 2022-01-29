MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Update

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$11.65 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

