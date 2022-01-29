MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Update

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$11.65 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

